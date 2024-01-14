‘All My Children' star Alec Musser dead at 50

The acting world has lost a beloved performer.

Alec Musser, best known for roles on the soap opera "All My Children" and the comedy film Grown Ups, has died. He was 50.

Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, told TMZ that the actor passed away Jan. 12 at his home in Del Mar, Calif. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Press shared a tribute to her late partner, posting on her Instagram Stories a photo of the two on the day they got engaged as well as a pic of herself wearing her engagement ring. "I am never taking off my ring," she wrote. "@alecmusser I love you forever."

Press also posted a photo of Musser sitting with one of their dogs, Calle, writing, "You were the best dog dad."

Before concentrating on his acting career, Musser worked as an Abercrombie & Fitch model. Press wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside an old shirtless modeling photo of the actor, "The best model @abercrombie ever had."

Musser made his onscreen acting debut playing Del Henry on "All My Children." He got the role after he won season two of the reality show "I Wanna Be a Soap Star."

He later played roles on the shows "Rita Rocks" and "Desperate Housewives" and starred in "Grown Ups," which was released in 2010, appearing in a water park scene.

Adam Sandler, the comedy film's star and co-writer, also shared a tribute to the late actor following news of his death. "I loved this guy," he wrote on Instagram. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."