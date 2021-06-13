Biden Invites Queen, 95, to Stay at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden says he has invited Queen Elizabeth II to stay at the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill, had tea with the 95 year-old queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The 78 year-old president says he felt a maternal warmth from the monarch, who now has met 13 U.S. presidents.

Biden said: “I don’t think she’ll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother.”

The president says the queen asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Biden has a summit with on Wednesday, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The queen also inquired about living at the White House.

Biden says he told her, “We could fit the White House in the courtyard” of the castle.

Asked if he invited Elizabeth to come to the White House, Biden replied, “Yes.”