Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Attorney to Resign From Conservatorship Case

Ingham is the third resignation from Spears’ team in the last week

Britney Spears’ attorney has filed a motion to resign from his role as her counsel, almost two weeks after the pop singer testified that she wanted to choose her own lawyer in her conservatorship.

Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears’ case in 2008, told the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday he will resign as soon as a new counsel is selected for the singer. In her June 23 testimony, Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted the right to pick her own attorney.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Ingham is the third resignation from Spears’ team in the last week.

Entertainment News

Sesame Street 6 hours ago

On ‘Sesame Street,' Elmo Gets a Puppy (Cue Adorableness)

France 7 hours ago

Spike Lee, ‘Annette' Open 74th Cannes Film Festival

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Britney SpearsSamuel D Ingram III
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us