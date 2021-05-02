David Beckham Receives Love From His Family on 46th Birthday

David Beckham really felt the love on his birthday this year.

On Saturday, May 1, the soccer star's family took to Instagram to share loving tributes in honor of David's 46th birthday. The athlete's wife, Victoria Beckham, shared a pic on Instagram of David sipping some coffee in between two balloon soccer players, alongside the caption, "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!"

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Spice Girls star wasn't the only one to wish her husband, who she married in 1999, a very happy birthday. The pair's children also took to the 'gram to offer their dad well wishes.

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, shared three throwback photos with his dad, as well as the caption, "Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are xx I love you so much." His girlfriend Nicola Peltz gushed over the sweet tribute, commenting, "these pictures" along with a heart-eyed emoji. She also shared the pic to her Instagram Story.

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

Romeo Beckham, 18, also got in on the birthday fun. He posted a photo of himself with his dad in front of a bonfire, writing in the caption of the Instagram post, "Happy birthday dad !!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day."

David and Victoria's youngest son Cruz Beckham, 16, also shared a photo of himself and his father, tagging the footballer in the caption along with the words, "Happy birthday dad have a great day love you."

While Harper Seven Beckham, 9, does not have an Instagram, her mom made sure to include her birthday post to David in her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of Harper and David with the words "Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!"

While 46 may not be a milestone birthday, it certainly was one full of love.