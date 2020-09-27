Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Are Expecting Their First Child

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price are getting ready to welcome their "little miracle."

On Saturday, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star and his wife posted a video to their YouTube channel revealing Price is pregnant with their first child.

The parents-to-be filmed the announcement in Jackson, Wyoming, where they are currently traveling.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," Muniz said.

The reveal was particularly special, Price explained, because she was told by doctors that pregnancy may not be possible for her.

"When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman," she said.

2020 Celebrity Babies

Now, Price is 15 weeks along, with the Muniz baby expected in March 2021.

Muniz and Price got engaged in November of 2018.

"Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me," Price wrote on Instagram after the "Big Fat Liar" actor proposed. "You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife."

The couple wed in Arizona in February of 2020.

Now, baby makes three – and hopefully, there will be plenty more adorable YouTube videos of the whole family to come.