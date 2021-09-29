Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager Pens Sweet Letter to Sister Barbara's Newborn Daughter

"Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet," Jenna joked.

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager is one proud aunt!

Jenna shared photos from the hospital celebrating the newest member of the Bush family. Her twin sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Craig Coyne, welcomed a baby girl named Cora Georgia on Sept. 27, 2021.

"Dearest Cora Georgia," Jenna wrote. "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j"

Jenna, of course, is a proud mom to Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2.

Cora Georgia is Barbara and Craig’s first child. The two welcomed the new addition nearly two years after they married in a private ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," former President George W. Bush said in a statement. "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

So far, Cora Georgia's grandparents haven't shared photos with her yet, but we can only assume they're on their way. The newest addition to the Bush family is the fourth grandchild for the two.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

