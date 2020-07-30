Josh Lucas and Jerry O'Connell on ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream'

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" was originally slated to have a theatrical release in April. But as with a lot of things in Hollywood lately, the release was pushed back due to coronavirus. It’s now being released on PVOD July 31.

The film is based on Rhonda Byrne’s best-selling book "The Secret," which came out in 2006. This fictional telling of the manifestations of good things and power of positivity was co-written by Bekah Brunstetter, Rick Parks, and Andy Tennant ("Sweet Home Alabama") who also directed.

The story follows down-on-her-luck Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O’Connell). It takes place in New Orleans where a Hurricane makes landfall and wreaks havoc in her already disastrous life. The storm also brings a mystery man, Bray (Josh Lucas) who tries to teach her and her kids about the power of positive thinking. Bray reignites the family’s spirit but also holds an important secret — one that will change everything.

Lucas says he is very familiar with the ideals in "The Secret" and was eager to see how they played on film.

Lionsgate

“I’d seen the original documentary and then went back and read the book,” Lucas says. “Whether you believe or subscribe in the book, she’s talking about science, in a way, that goes all the way back to Albert Einstein, Socrates, and all these great thinkers who have discussed and pondered this idea of how powerful positive thinking can be.”

Lucas’s character spends most of the film taking every negative statement Miranda makes and trying to turn it into something positive. Something he says he hopes rubs off on people while they watch.

“It’s very easy to get sucked into negativity right now, more than ever. We’re bombarded by it,” Lucas says. “How can I put this? It’s like, amazing medicine.”

Jerry O’Connell ("Sliders") plays Tucker, the well-intentioned boyfriend who just doesn’t get what Miranda is going through.

"He’s kind of holding her back in life," O’Connell says. "I’m the anti-Secret boyfriend."

"The Secret: Dare to Dream" will be available to rent for $19.99 through On Demand platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU and cable providers starting Friday July 31.