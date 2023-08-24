Judge dismisses $25M defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin by family of slain Marine

A federal judge in New York this week dismissed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin about comments regarding Jan. 6 filed by relatives of a Marine killed in Afghanistan, court records show.

The defamation lawsuit revolved around social media comments Baldwin made after Roice McCollum — a sister of slain Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum — posted a photo of someone in a "Make America Great Again" hat. Baldwin had donated $5,000 to McCollum’s wife after the Marine was killed with 12 other service members in a 2021 bomb attack in Kabul.

In January 2022, Roice McCollum posted an Instagram photo of someone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021, and Baldwin lashed out at her on social media, according to the lawsuit.

“When I sent you the $ for your late brother, out of a real respect for his service to our country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” Baldwin allegedly wrote in messages saved by the plaintiff, according to the lawsuit.

