Powerball player in South Bay wins $621K on 5/5 ticket

A Powerball player in the South Bay is holding a ticket worth more than $600,000 after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket worth $621,419 was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 1496 N. Milpitas Blvd. in Milpitas, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in the multi-state, $187 million Powerball draw were 8-44-45-51-69 and the Powerball 12.

No jackpot tickets were sold, so the pot for the next draw Saturday grows to an estimated $206 million, the lottery said.