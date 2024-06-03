Bay Area heat spell: Inland locations expected to top out in the 90s

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Bay Area this week with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday through Thursday in the East Bay hills and interior valleys, North Bay interior mountains and valleys, and the Sonoma coastal range, the weather service said. Santa Clara Valley and the eastern Santa Clara Valley hills will face heat advisory conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service reminds the public to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening hours, stay hydrated and take cooling breaks, and to never leave children and pets in vehicles.

⚠Heat Advisory in effect Tue-Thu for the inland North and Easy Bay, Wed-Thu for the South bay and inland Central Coast. High temperatures in the 90s to lower 100s and lows in the 60s to lower 70s. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/CrfRkmfw3f — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 2, 2024