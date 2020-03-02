New York Knicks

Knicks Spike Speculation That Director Lee Was Ejected

By Brian Mahoney

People-Michael Jackson-Spike Lee
AP

Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there.

The Knicks and Lee had a disagreement Monday night over which entrance the Oscar-winning writer-director could use, but the team did not eject him from Madison Square Garden during its game against the Houston Rockets.

A video circulated online during the game showing Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building.

Entertainment News

Dylan Farrow 2 hours ago

Dylan Farrow Blasts Upcoming Woody Allen Memoir

Late Night with Seth Meyers 10 hours ago

‘Late Night’: A Closer Look at Trump Calling Virus Criticism ‘Hoax’

However, a Knicks spokesman said that was untrue and that it was simply an issue of Lee using the wrong entrance.

Lee has long been one of the Knicks' most visible and demonstrative fans. He spoke to Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan at halftime to resolve the issue and was still in his sideline seat in the fourth quarter to watch the Knicks edge the Rockets 125-123.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York KnicksSpike Lee
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us