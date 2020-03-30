coronavirus

Mariah Carey Celebrated Her 50th Birthday at Home With Her Kids — See The Pics

The singer turned 50 but said she is "eternally 12"

By Alyssa Newcomb

Kamran Jebreili/AP (File)

Mariah Carey is 50!

Like everyone else, Carey is practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Instead of having a big party, the "Hero" singer had a sweet celebration with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who turn 9 next month.

"Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12," Carey wrote on Instagram.

Instead of blowing out 50 candles, Carey opted to blow out the number 12. Of course, she looked fabulous in a black dress with long sheer sleeves to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Carey and her kids also wore party hats for her at-home birthday bash.

She previously shared a selfie and encouraged her fans to stay inside.

"Starting 327 with a new song #stayhome," she wrote on Instagram.

While the larger celebration was virtual, Britney Spears also took the opportunity to send some birthday love to one of her idols. She shared an old photo of her with Carey to mark the special occasion.

While the larger celebration was virtual, Britney Spears also took the opportunity to send some birthday love to one of her idols. She shared an old photo of her with Carey to mark the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing .... your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years ….. it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym !!!!!" Spears wrote. "Have a wonderful birthday!!!!!! God bless."

