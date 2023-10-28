celebrity deaths

Matthew Perry reflected on ‘ups & downs' in life one year before death

One year before Matthew Perry's sudden death at age 54, the "Friends" star told E! News that he experienced some "real up and downs" in life, as detailed in his memoir.

By Lindsay Weinberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Originally appeared on E! Online

Just one year before his tragic death, Matthew Perry felt proud to be able to share his life story.

The "Friends" alum—who died at age 54 in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28—released his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" in November 2022. And amid recounting his rise to fame on the NBC sitcom, he gave insight into his decades-long sobriety journey.

In the book, Perry recalled battling drug and alcohol abuse since his teens, sharing he spent $9 million trying to get clean over the years. At the time of publication, he was 18 months sober.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"There's been some real up and downs in my life," Perry told E! News following the memoir's release, "and this is a lot about the downs, but the further down you go, the more people you can help."

In Memoriam 7 hours ago

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,' dead at 54

Matthew Perry 5 hours ago

Hollywood mourns the death of Matthew Perry. Reactions from actors, studios

The "Fools Rush In" actor also shared why it meant so much to him that readers "took the story into their hearts."

The Most Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Memoir

"People have just loved it," he said. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."

Matthew Perry is sharing his story. The "Friends" alum is telling it all in his new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which details his battle with addiction. During an interview with People Magazine, Matthew recalled facing a near-death experience from opioid overdose.

In fact, Perry noted, "We've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day."

Ultimately, knowing that his words inspired others to get sober truly made him "feel great."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity deaths
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us