Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion Is Just the Fifth Rap Artist to Take Home Best New Artist Grammy

She started tearing up before she even began talking while accepting the award

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has won best new artist at the Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth rapper to win the award, which she accepted in person on the outdoor stage Sunday night, tearing up before she even began talking.

The award was the first one handed out during the telecast, but Megan Thee Stallion had already won a Grammy earlier Sunday for “Savage,” her hit that features Beyoncé.

Grammys 2021

Grammys 4 hours ago

See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

Grammys 4 hours ago

Here Are the 2021 Grammy Nominees and Winners

The song is also nominated for best rap song and record of the year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

She beat out fellow nominees Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Megan Thee Stallion had a monster musical year that also brought unwanted attention when she was shot in the foot. Rapper Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting.

“It’s been a hell of a year, but we made it,” she said.

This article tagged under:

GrammysGrammys 2021Megan Thee Stallion
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us