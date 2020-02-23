Meghan Trainor’s Dad Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Meghan Trainor's father was suddenly in danger.

The famous songstress' father, Gary Trainor, was hit by a car and hospitalized, the star's spokesperson confirmed to E! News. "He is okay and in stable condition," the spokesperson noted.

Citing sources close to the family, TMZ, which broke the news, reported Gary was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Friday. Per their report, the accident happened as he was crossing the street on foot. According to the website, via law enforcement sources, the driver involved in the accident stayed and spoke to police and reportedly told the authorities his dark clothing made it difficult to see him.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has not commented publicly on the accident involving her beloved father.

Gary Trainor is no stranger to Meghan's fans as he's been a staple figure in her career, having often accompanied his famous daughter on the red carpet and serving as a guiding musical force.

"I look up to him all the time," she previously told "Today" host Hoda Kotb in 2018 of her dad. "Everything I do, I'm inspired by him."

She also shared the uplifting advice he often gives her in challenging times.

"Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it,'" she said. "Sometimes in life you can't control what happens—most of the time you can't control what happens," Meghan said, "but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it."

