Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Family Christmas Card Revealed

Merry Christmas from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

One of the lucky recipients of this year's Christmas card from Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave us all a sneak peek at this year's photo showing how much the royal couple's three children have grown up, TODAY.com reports.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE initially tweeted the photo out on Wednesday and then deleted it, but not before the British tabloids picked it up.

The sporty family photo shows William sitting on a motorcycle while holding Prince Louis, 1, alongside the former Kate Middleton and the couple's two older children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

The card is signed "Catherine" and features a short message saying, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

Last year's royal Christmas card featured an autumn theme showing the family outside their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

AP

The duke and duchess are already in the Christmas spirit after a recent one-hour BBC special with celebrity chef Mary Berry in which they cooked up delicious meals for a group of volunteers who are helping others during the holiday season.

Their annual Christmas card comes ahead of next week's holiday, when the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth II, will do their traditional walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England, for Christmas Day services.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be joining them this year, as Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have announced they are spending Christmas with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland. This is the first year the couples won't be spending the holiday together after celebrating the last two years with each other.

