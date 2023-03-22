Celebrity News

Nick Lachey Avoids Battery Charge With Agreement to Attend Anger Management Classes and AA Meetings

The "Love is Blind" co-host will take part in Los Angeles District Attorney's prefiling diversion program to avoid charges related to a March 2022 incident

By Diana Dasrath | TODAY

Nick Lachey will steer clear of misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from a March 2022 incident in which he attempted to take a phone from a female photographer.

The moment, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, last March, occurred after the singer spent a night out with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, and a friend.

A video of the incident was published by TMZ and shows the interaction. The 98 Degrees singer is seen in the video approaching a paparazzo in her car. After spotting her, Nick Lachey reached in the vehicle in an attempt to take her phone away.

Following the March 2022 incident, the singer addressed his actions in a tweet.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he tweeted at the time. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC News that in lieu of charges, Lachey will take part in a prefiling diversion program that requires him to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead, he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained in a statement. “As part of these conditions, he must participate in anger management classes and attend (Alcoholics) Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

TODAY.com reached out to Nick Lachey for comment and did not hear back by the time of this story’s publication.

