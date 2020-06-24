Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign With Agency for Speaking Engagements

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have landed on their next move.

Harry and Meghan plan to join the country's elite circuit of A-List speakers like the Obamas and Clintons.

The two former senior royals signed with the Harry Walker Agency as their representatives for speaking engagements, TODAY has learned.

They will take part in moderated discussions and give keynote speeches for trade associations, corporations and community forums — but there are no plans to do any speaking engagements about the royal family.

The Sussexes' conversations will relate to topics important to them and the current climate like racial justice, gender equity, mental health, and the environment. The topics they discuss will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new nonprofit endeavor announced earlier this year.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said in a statement in April. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

As of March 31, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from their roles and ceased to use the Sussex Royal brand they had curated over the years.

The pair signed with Harry Walker just for speaking engagements and not with any other agencies for other purposes, TODAY learned.

The Harry Walker Agency represents all kinds of A-List speakers, notably the Obamas, the Clintons, Ban Ki-Moon, and Oprah Winfrey, among many others.

