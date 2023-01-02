Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews

Prince Harry is sharing his truth.

Ahead of the release of his memoir "Spare" — releasing on Jan. 10 — the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes," airing on Jan. 8. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' it's just a motto and it doesn't really hold."

Harry then went on to note the different ways the royal family is often protected in the media against false narratives — which echoed an earlier claim revealed in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

"Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story," he continued, "and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

The Archewell founder added, "So when we're being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Ahead of his highly anticipated memoir, Prince Harry further gave an update on where he stands with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III in an upcoming interview with ITV.

"It never needed to be this way," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby in a preview for the Jan. 8 interview. "I want a family, not an institution."

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," Harry added, though it is unclear who he is referring to. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

The teaser concludes with Harry saying, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

