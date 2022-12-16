Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death.

In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

Alexander asked everyone to "please continue to keep us in prayer" before sharing a message to her son. "Stephen Laurel," she wrote, "your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Alexander's message came one day after Stephen Boss' wife of nine years, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband's death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement to E! News Dec. 14. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the "So You Think You Can Dance" star continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Stephen Boss died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. He was 40 years old.

Throughout the week, tributes have poured in from Hollywood's biggest stars, including Stephen Boss' friends Justin Timberlake and Channing Tatum, as well as his "So You Think You Can Dance" family. As for his longtime co-worker Ellen DeGeneres, the "heartbroken" talk-show host recently paid tribute online.

"tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 14. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children."

For Alexander, her Instagram is filled with memories of Stephen Boss, who was the father to Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Back in June, she praised her son for his skills as a parent. "Such a feeling of pride and joy to see you evolve as a father, to witness the dedication, love and guidance you show @weslierboss @maddoxlboss @zaiaboss all day, every day fills my heart!" Alexander wrote on Instagram. "Blessings and love to you today and all the days to come!"