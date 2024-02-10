Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's private jet to Super Bowl from Tokyo listed as ‘The Football Era' on Flight Tracker

Taylor Swift is headed to Super Bowl LVIII via "The Football Era" private jet.

By Julia Elbaba

Taylor Swift appears to be en route to Super Bowl LVIII.

Fans are tracking the pop star on her journey from Tokyo to the United States after Swift performed four Eras Tour shows over the past four nights.

Swift's private jet left Haneda Airport at 11:36 p.m. local time and is scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport at 4:21 p.m. PT on Saturday, according to Flight Radar,

In a playful turn of events, the jet's info listed includes the name "The Football Era," giving Swifties the positive acknowledgment that the four-time Album of the Year winner will be attending the Big Game.

How long is the flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas?

The flight time is approximately 12 hours.

Even though Swift performed in Tokyo the night before Super Bowl LVIII, the time difference is helping the star arrive in Las Vegas on time. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas.

According to our math, if Swift got off the stage at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday (5 a.m. PT) she would have plenty of time to make it to the Big Game.

When is Taylor Swift's next show?

Swift has a quick turnaround after Super Bowl LVIII.

On Feb. 16, Swift starts the Australian swing of her Eras Tour and is scheduled to be there for 10 days. After that, she is set to perform in Singapore until March 9.

Swift begins her European swing in May.

