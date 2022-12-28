You'll Adore This Look Into Harry Styles' Christmas Celebrations

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, Harry Styles mom sleighs.

On Dec. 28, Anne Twist gave the singer's fans a gift in the form of Instagram photos from her family's Christmas celebration, including a selfie of herself standing with her son—clad in a yellow The North Face jacket—alongside his sister Gemma Styles and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski in a field.

The post, captioned "Christmas 2022," also featured images of a massive Christmas tree, a large vase filled with glittering gold ornaments resting in front of a lit fireplace, plus a long dinner table bearing a holiday feast of what appeared to be stewed carrots, pigs in a blanket, shepherd's pie, custard tarts and Romanesco cauliflower.

Earlier this month, Styles shared an Instagram post reflecting on his whirlwind year, which included his tour, his first leading acting role in Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling" and his breakup from the director following a two-year relationship.

"2022 changed my life," Styles wrote, alongside a photo of himself standing onstage in an empty arena. "I can't begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I'll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H."

