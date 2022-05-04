Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for These Bay Area Concerts This Summer

Attention Bay Area music lovers, this one’s for you.

Live Nation, the online ticket retailer, is selling $25 tickets for local shows featuring some of music’s biggest names.

The ticket deal began Wednesday in honor of the company’s Concert Week, which ends May 10. The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.

Some of the concerts in the Bay Area include:

Rod Stewart at Shoreline Amphitheatre (June 17)

The Chicks at Shoreline Amphitheatre (July 30)

Halsey at Shoreline Amphitheatre (June 24)

OneRepublic at Shoreline Ampitheatre (Aug. 17)

Keith Urban at Shoreline Ampitheatre (Sept. 3)

Florence + The Machine at Shoreline Amphitheatre (Oct. 9)

Imagine Dragons at Shoreline Amphitheatre (Sept. 8)

5 Seconds of Summer at the Concord Pavilion (June 14)

Bleachers at San Jose Civic (June 28)

Machine Gun Kelly at the Oakland Arena (July 19)

Duran Duran at Chase Center (Sept. 4)

Shawn Mendes at SAP Center (Sept. 12)

Zac Brown Band at Oakland Arena (Nov. 6)