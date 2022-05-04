Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for These Bay Area Concerts This Summer

Attention Bay Area music lovers, this one’s for you.
Live Nation, the online ticket retailer, is selling $25 tickets for local shows featuring some of music’s biggest names.
The ticket deal began Wednesday in honor of the company’s Concert Week, which ends May 10. The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.
To see a full list of events and to purchase tickets, click here.
Some of the concerts in the Bay Area include:
- Rod Stewart at Shoreline Amphitheatre (June 17)
- The Chicks at Shoreline Amphitheatre (July 30)
- Halsey at Shoreline Amphitheatre (June 24)
- OneRepublic at Shoreline Ampitheatre (Aug. 17)
- Keith Urban at Shoreline Ampitheatre (Sept. 3)
- Florence + The Machine at Shoreline Amphitheatre (Oct. 9)
- Imagine Dragons at Shoreline Amphitheatre (Sept. 8)
- 5 Seconds of Summer at the Concord Pavilion (June 14)
- Bleachers at San Jose Civic (June 28)
- Machine Gun Kelly at the Oakland Arena (July 19)
- Duran Duran at Chase Center (Sept. 4)
- Shawn Mendes at SAP Center (Sept. 12)
- Zac Brown Band at Oakland Arena (Nov. 6)