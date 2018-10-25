New court documents unsealed late Thursday show the United States government has joined three lawsuits against Tetra Tech, the company hired to clean up radiation at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco.

Several whistleblowers claim Tetra Tech cut corners on the cleanup and falsified records. Court documents show the government plans to pursue its own allegations against the company. According to a new filing, the United States will allege Tetra Tech defrauded the government with its radiation testing of soil and buildings.

The United States will take primary responsibility for prosecuting the cases, court records show. The government has until Jan. 14, 2019 to file its complaint.

A spokesman for Tetra Tech told NBC Bay Area Thursday evening that he will comment on this latest development once he has reviewed the court documents.

