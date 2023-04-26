State Regulators Fine, Move to Revoke License of San Mateo Senior Facility

The state is taking serious action against a Bay Area senior care facility, where staff accidentally poisoned three dementia patients, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.

California’s Department of Social Services has filed legal action to revoke Atria Park of San Mateo’s facility license.

This state action comes months after three elderly dementia patients were poisoned at the San Mateo senior facility on Norfolk Street. It happened on August 27, 2022.

According to a newly released facility evaluation, at least three staff members were involved in transferring a cleaning chemical from a five-gallon container into a beverage pitcher.

A fourth employee accidentally took it and served the chemical to dementia patients, thinking it was fruit juice, accidentally killing two residents.

According to the state’s report, Atria didn’t train these employees on how to transfer detergent or how to handle chemicals, even though they were assigned to kitchen duties.

On March 14, the state issued a fine to Atria Park of San Mateo for $39,500 for the two residents’ deaths and injuring a third.

On the state’s website now, it shows the department of social services has filed legal action to revoke the care home’s facility license.

It doesn’t provide details on this pending action. But we have reached out to the state for clarification and we’re waiting for a response.

Atria Senior Living released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“We disagree with the Department of Social Services’ decision and have filed a notice of contest to appeal that decision. We are in discussions with the department about resolution of that appeal. During this process, Atria Park of San Mateo will remain open, and our employees continue to be focused on providing a safe and welcoming environment for all our residents.”