College campus crime: When insurance will and won't help students

College students are going back to campus. And so are thieves.

Sammie Sparks knows first hand. She ended her freshman year at U.C. Berkeley without an item she brought with her: a hair straightener.

“It was just there one day, then gone the next day,” she said. Someone swiped it from her spot in the dorm’s communal bathroom.

“It was a pretty common thing in my dorm,” she said. “A lot of people had their stuff stolen.”

She’s right.

FBI statistics for 2019 -- the newest available -- show more than 8,000 burglaries, larceny-thefts, and robberies reported on California’s public college and university campuses alone.

And it’s not just small stuff. Common (and pricey) targets include bikes, scooters, phones, laptops, and jewelry.

“One of my friends had expensive earrings stolen that were hundreds of dollars,” Sparks said.

Sammie’s friend isn’t necessarily out all that money, though. She should call home and have her parents check their home insurance policy.

“If you’re the parent of a college-bound student, your homeowners’ policy might typically provide some coverage for their property while they are away from your primary home,” said Karen Collins with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. She says ask your agent whether your home policy extends to the kids’ dorm.

“Pick up the phone to have that conversation,” she said.

Look out for two possible hitches. One: homeowners’ policy deductibles can be high. $1,000 is pretty common. So, it wouldn’t make sense to file a claim for $500 earrings stolen from a dorm with that $1,000 deductible.

And hitch two: if your kid’s living off campus, your homeowners’ policy might not apply at all.

“The reality is, you actually need renter’s insurance as a college student,” Collins said. “That is what will protect your personal belongings while you are away at college.”

Collins said shopping for separate renter’s insurance is easy. It’s often bundled with car insurance.

“We’ve seen multiple carriers advertise it as low as $5 or $10 a month, depending on your coverage limits, deductible, and discounts you might be eligible for,” she said.

Sammie’s impressed. And possibly in the market for a policy of her own.

“I think that’s pretty affordable,” she said.

When you buy a renter’s policy it’s super important to do a full inventory of what’s insured. Shoot a home video of your stuff. Open doors and drawers. Show the makes, models, and serial numbers of electronics.

If you have to file an insurance claim, you’ll likely need all that to get paid in full.

