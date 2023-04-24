If you have a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons in your junk drawer, or stray gift cards in your wallet, you only have a few more days to use them before they’re useless.

On Sunday, the struggling home goods retailer, which also owns Buybuy Baby, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after it failed in several last-ditch efforts to raise enough money to keep the company alive.

That means the clock is ticking on finding last-minute deals or using up those gift cards.

Last Day to Use Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons and Welcome Rewards

Bed Bath & Beyond addressed updates on coupon use in the frequently asked questions section of their website.

"We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts," the website stated.

Welcome Rewards points can be redeemed until May 15.

Deadline to Use Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby Gift Cards

The company said they expect that gift cards will continue to be accepted through May 8.

What About Returns?

Items bought before April 26 can be returned until May 24.

When Will Bed Bath & Beyond Close?

For the time being, all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations will remain open for customers.

The retailer said it will start an orderly wind-down of its operations but will continue to seek a buyer for all or some of its businesses.

"While the commencement of a full chain wind-down is necessitated by economic realities, Bed Bath & Beyond has and will continue to market their businesses as a going-concern, including the Buybuy Baby business," the company's chief financial officer and chief restructuring officer Holly Etlin wrote in a Sunday declaration to New Jersey's bankruptcy court.

