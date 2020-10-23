Share Your Voice in Our Customer Service Survey

customer service

Before and throughout the pandemic, NBC and Telemundo stations around the country have received many complaints about customer service -- from refund delays and denials to ignored emails and unanswered phone calls.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey. We want to learn directly from consumers in our communities.

Are there bright spots in customer service? Or is it lacking all around? What do companies do well? What can they do better?

Please participate in the survey by clicking the link above. It should only take about five minutes to complete. It’s available in both English and Spanish.

