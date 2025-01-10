Is the Bay Area prepared for emergency evacuations?

The increased urban risks from wildfires have increased interest, as has the use of technology in evacuation planning. But what do Bay Area evacuation plans look like? And is the region prepared for the next emergency evacuation?

Several Bay Area counties like Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo County use a software system called Genasys, formerly Zoneheaven, to guide evacuations in real-time by typing in your address or zone number.

The software uses an algorithm incorporating factors such as weather, traffic flows and historical disaster data to generate a digital map that will guide users to a safe location.

The system is also used in Los Angeles County.

Last December, vehicles stretched for miles along Highway 92 trying to exit Half Moon Bay after a tsunami warning was issued.

Following the incident, the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management vowed to address the gaps and hold drills routinely.

During an evacuation order, first responders advise people to park their vehicles in their driveway or garage and leave their keys in the ignition if they must leave them on the street.