King Estates Campus Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.

“It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo about Wednesday’s attack that injured six people, two critically, at the King Estates campus that is home to four schools. Police were tightlipped about the details, other than to say the shooting was apparently gang motivated and involved two gunmen who got in through the front door.

Councilman Gallo met with teachers and administrators of one of the schools on the site Thursday and gave an account that was separately confirmed by law enforcement sources to NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

“They both attended the same high school before,” Gallo said, “and one came to the school there on campus and did the shooting.”

Also on Thursday, Gallo said parents and teachers from the Bay Area Technology School, or BayTech, which shares the campus with Rudsdale Newcomer high school, expressed safety concerns to him. Some teachers threatened to quit if their charter school doesn’t relocate.