Court Case Postponed for Los Gatos Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol Parties for Minors

The Los Gatos mother facing dozens of charges for allegedly throwing alcohol-filled parties for her high school son and his friends was expected in court Monday, but there was a last minute change.

Shannon O’Connor’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 6 but has been postponed to April 17.

This court hearing is going to be a critical point for both the prosecution and the defense as they’re expected to lay out their cases for a judge to decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward. Witnesses, including some of the underaged teens who allegedly attended these parties, are expected to testify.

O’Connor is currently in custody awaiting trial after being charged with 39 misdemeanors and felonies related to child abuse, child endangerment, providing minors with alcohol and sexual battery. The charges stem from a series of parties and gatherings prosecutors say O’Connor hosted over a eight months period between 2020 and 2021. During the gatherings, there was excessive drinking where minors would vomit, be unable to stand and fall unconscious. On multiple occasions, there was unwanted sexual activity between some of the minors that prosecutors say O’Connor encouraged. O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last Friday, the Investigative Unit reported O’Connor was attacked on Oct. 24, 2022 while in custody awaiting trial. According to deputies, five other female inmates used their hands and feed to assault O’Connor in her dorm room. The attack lasted for about 16 seconds and O’Connor did not fight back, according to court documents. O’Connor was hospitalized as a result of the assault and was treated and released back to Elmwood Correctional Facility that same night.

O’Connor has since been moved to a different unit in Elmwood Correctional Facility.