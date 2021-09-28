SF Prosecutor Describes ‘Belligerent Rampage' by Deputy

A San Francisco prosecutor revealed new details outside court Tuesday about an alleged bizarre and violent outburst that led to the jailing of a San Francisco sheriff’s deputy now charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Dominic Barsetti, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Quandt, brought a fifth bottle of Jack Daniels to a neighbor’s potluck last Thursday night in the Park Merced area of the city.

Quandt said that after drinking at the gathering, Barsetti went berserk. He allegedly used an electric guitar to smash the tank of his neighbor’s bearded dragon lizard and grabbed an 18-year-old from behind and pulled her hair.

He threatened to return and shoot his neighbors, the prosecutor said.

“It was what witnesses described was a belligerent rampage, perhaps alcohol induced.” Quandt said. “But they were in fear for their lives -- and they went running from their own house, thinking they were going to be shot by this deputy.”

He stands accused of four felony charges of making threats as well as four misdemeanor charges, including sexual battery and vandalism.

Barsetti, 32, was placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s department Tuesday, pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation. In a statement, the department said it” holds our staff to the highest law enforcement professional standards on and off duty. We will investigate this matter thoroughly once the criminal justice process has concluded.”

While he was not in court today, his parents attended the proceeding. His father, a retired San Francisco police officer, declined comment as he left court.

Barsetti is expected to come to court Wednesday and could be released on $25,000 bail with added conditions set by prosecutors.