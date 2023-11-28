Exclusive: Woman in Walnut Creek serial rapist case says police should've connected dots sooner

Contra Costa County prosecutors have criminally charged 35-year-old Brandon Dellaquadri from Walnut Creek with 10 felony counts for allegedly raping seven women from April 2018 to April 2023.

Sources close to the Dellaquadri and the criminal investigation tell the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit pressure from his latest alleged victim pushed a Walnut Creek police detective to link the cases and eventually arrest Dellaquadri.

Dellaquadri has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his attorney says he’s confident his client with be acquitted.

In an exclusive interview with Investigative Reporter Candice Nguyen, the latest woman Dellaquadri allegedly attacked said she believes if other police detectives in Walnut Creek and San Francisco had taken earlier rape allegations more seriously, her rape this year may have been prevented.

“Who do I hold responsible for dropping the ball? There was no ball. No one ever picked up the ball,” she said.

NBC Bay Area does not identify victims or potential victims of sexual assault, so we are calling her Jane Doe.

Referring to law enforcement who took the early reports, Jane said, “I'm pretty sure everyone knew his first and last name, and no one took the few seconds to check on it in the system.”

“I’m not the most sympathetic victim. I wasn’t walking down the street and assaulted. I understand that. It still doesn’t make it any more okay for me to be raped versus anyone else,” she said.

Last April

Jane said she knew Dellaquadri through acquaintances. In April of this year, she met up with a friend in Walnut Creek, and Dellaquadri was there. She made it repeatedly clear, she was only interested in her friend, she said.

The three started casually drinking in an apartment in Walnut Creek, but things escalated, she said.

“Brandon grabbed my leg and threatened to break my leg. Told me he would beat me up and held me and told me to like drink more,” Jane said.

The moves were not playful. They were skilled, Jane recalled.

Trained MMA fighter

Dellaquadri is a trained mixed martial arts fighter based out of Walnut Creek, according to several of his fight videos online. His last fight was in July 2018, according to his MMA profile.

“Then he grabbed my leg so I couldn’t move … essentially restricting my movements unless I’m drinking more,” Jane said.

Jane said she managed to get away and went to a room with her friend where they started having consensual sex, but alleges that Dellaquadri followed.

“And the next thing I know, Brandon entered me from behind and held my head down so I couldn’t move … at the point, it was 'oh [expletive] how do I survive this?'”

When asked what her friend was doing during this time, Jane said, “He was very, not that that’s an excuse, incapacitated.”

NBC Bay Area also reached out directly to the friend but never heard back.

NBC Bay Area asked Walnut Creek police if that friend is being investigated for any similar crimes. The Department said, “We do not have any comment at this time.”

Jane said she reported her incident to Walnut Creek police the same day it happened. Court records show she was also granted an emergency protective order against Dellaquadri that's based on her claims.

No idea rape allegations had been piling up

Jane said, at the time, she had no idea rape allegations had been piling up against him for years.

“Once Brandon was charged, I learned that there were three prior victims,” she said.

Multiple sources close to the criminal case tell the Investigative Unit two women in Contra Costa County first came forward with rape allegations against Dellaquadri back in 2018 and 2019. One of the women died of a suspected overdose months after making her report.

After the 2018 and 2019 reported incidents, police investigated another sexual assault allegedly involving Dellaquadri in San Francisco last year.

Five years after the first reported rape, prosecutors have announced Jane Doe is one of seven women currently accusing Dellaquadri of rape, including one woman who was unconscious at the time of the alleged attack.

Dellaquadri is now being held in jail on more than $4,000,000 bail awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for April.

In a statement, his attorney told NBC Bay Area, “I would caution people to reserve judgement until all the facts have been presented. Once they’re presented, I’m confident Brandon will be acquitted.”

“I get chills now. I’m saddened it’s so many [alleged victims],” Jane said.

Neither San Francisco nor Walnut Creek police agreed to an interview with NBC Bay Area about this case.

In a statement, a SFPD spokesperson said, “We are precluded from speaking to this investigation which is open and active.”

In an email to NBC Bay Area, Walnut Creek police Lt. Drew Olson said, “Unfortunately, we are not in a position to conduct any interviews at this time as we do not want to have any impact on the pending court case. An extensive amount of work was done by both our lead Detective and those Officers and Detectives who assisted him throughout the course of this investigation.”

Even though it took years, Jane said she is glad police eventually linked the cases. She said the current detective on the case has been helpful and kind.

“He was not the first detective on the case. Who knows how many people before him?” Jane said. “I’m glad someone’s finally listening … Someone lost their life to this, and so I do think more people need to know about this.”

If you feel you are victim of sexual assault, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Candice Nguyen was the investigative reporter on this story. Contact her about this report or another story idea by emailing candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com.