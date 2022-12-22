PayPal to Lay Off 2,000 Employees in Coming Weeks, About 7% of Workforce
The payments giant PayPal adds to the spate of January tech layoffs with plans to cut 7%, CEO Dan Schulman announced Tuesday.
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Giving Up His CEO Role
Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997. Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside Hastings in July 2020.
SF Workspace Club Groundfloor Adds Social Element to Remote WorkRemote work can get lonely after a while, especially during the holidays. Enter Groundfloor, a San Francisco workspace-slash-social club where people can make friends while they work. Scott McGrew rep...
Planning for Retirement: 401(k) Balances Plunge
Have you checked your 401(k) lately? If not, we’re not suggesting you do.
Facebook Parent Meta Cuts 11,000 Jobs, 13% of WorkforceFacebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under ...