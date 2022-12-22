Business
news Jan 31

PayPal to Lay Off 2,000 Employees in Coming Weeks, About 7% of Workforce

The payments giant PayPal adds to the spate of January tech layoffs with plans to cut 7%, CEO Dan Schulman announced Tuesday.

Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us