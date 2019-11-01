Dressbarn will begin liquidation sales Friday at its more than 500 remaining brick and mortar stores. But the women’s clothing brand that’s been around for nearly 60 years will live on online.

The New Jersey-based The Dress Barn, Inc. announced in May that was closing all 650 stores. Early this week the company said it had sold the intellectual property assets of Dressbarn and will begin transitioning its ecommerce business to a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures, LLC.

“We believe the future of Dressbarn is bright and we are excited to grow and expand the online presence for the brand,” said Tai Lopez, co-owner of Retail Ecommerce Ventures.

A new Dressbarn website will launch on or about Jan. 1 2020.

Dressbarn has already shuttered more than 100 since May. The company said the remaining 544 retail locations are expected to close by Dec. 26, 2019.

Starting Nov. 1, customers can take advantage of discounts on all merchandise ranging from 20%-40%. Store fixtures, furnishings and equipment in the stores will also be for sale.

Customers who have Dressbarn gift cards and merchandise credits can still use them in store or online, throughout the sale. They will not, however, be honored on the new dressbarn website operated by Retail Ecommerce Ventures.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for their commitment to our brand over the years and hope they take this opportunity to purchase their favorite styles at significant values," said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer of Dressbarn. "We are grateful to our store teams for their unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the same great shopping experience they’ve come to expect at our stores."

Visit dressbarn.com for a full list of stores.