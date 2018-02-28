 Companies That Have Changed Gun Policy and Cut Ties With the NRA - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Companies That Have Changed Gun Policy and Cut Ties With the NRA

By James Best

7 PHOTOS

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

In the wake of the mass shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school, these companies have responded by announcing changes to their gun sales policies and cutting their NRA discount programs.
More Photo Galleries
White Magic: Snow in Northern California
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
Connect With Us
AdChoices