5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1. S&P 500 set to open at a record after closing just shy

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, one day after a strong rally led by reopening names as the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed at a record. The S&P 500 finished just shy of a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday ended less than 1% away from its latest record close last week. The approval of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine was seen as clearing the path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant.

Another potentially market-moving event this week comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday addresses the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic symposium, held virtually this year due to the nationwide spike in Covid cases. Central bankers have started discussions to pull back the $120 billion a month bond-buying program by the end of this year.

2. Disney World reaches deal with unions to require Covid shots

Liao Pan | China News Service | Getty Images

Disney has reached a deal with its unions to require all of its unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida to be fully vaccinated against Covid by Oct. 22. The move comes nearly a month after Disney mandated that all of its salaried and nonunion hourly employees in the U.S. needed to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of September. No deal has been struck with unions on the West Coast that cater to Disneyland Resort employees.

3. FAA to reportedly review Boeing worker safety claims

Tim Boyle| Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the FAA's behalf, according to an agency letter seen by The Wall Street Journal as well as people familiar with the matter. Some company engineers said they face undue pressure, the Journal reports. Boeing told the publication the company treats "these matters with the utmost seriousness," adding it's working to boost the independence of workers who help the FAA with certain tasks such as safety tests and approval for aircraft delivery.

4. Centrist Democrats derail House votes on Biden agenda

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

The House plans to reconvene Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to move forward with legislation they see as a boon for American households. President Joe Biden's domestic policy goals, and his party's push to retain control of Congress in next year's midterm election, could hinge on whether Democrats can find a compromise. The House scrapped a planned Monday vote to advance two key economic proposals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' separate $3.5 trillion spending plan at the same time.

5. World leaders prepare for emergency G-7 meeting on Afghanistan

US Marines | Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders Tuesday to address the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the U.S. Aug. 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan. Johnson is expected to request that Washington extend that deadline, something Biden has openly considered. But the Taliban have said they will not accept an extension.

— Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.