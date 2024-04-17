Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple will ‘look at' manufacturing in Indonesia, CEO Cook says, as China diversification push continues

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Bay Ismoyo | AFP | Getty Images
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will "look at" manufacturing in Indonesia, following a meeting with the country's President Joko Widodo.
  • It comes at a time when the iPhone giant continues to diversify its supply chain away from China.
  • Vietnam has been a key beneficiary of Apple's supply chain diversification, with the country becoming one of iPhone giant's biggest manufacturing hubs outside of China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will "look at" manufacturing in Indonesia, following a meeting with the country's President Joko Widodo, at a time when the iPhone giant continues to diversify its supply chain away from China.

"We talked about the president's desire to see manufacturing in the country and it's something that we will look at," Cook told reporters after the meeting.

"I think the investment ability in Indonesia is endless. I think that there's a lot of great places to invest. And we're investing. We believe in the country."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Over the past three years, Apple has been accelerating its push to diversify its manufacturing base beyond China after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the Cupertino giant's reliance on the world's second-largest economy.

Covid disrupted operations and production at Apple's main iPhone factory in China, operated by its assembly partner Foxconn.

Apple has since sought to broaden its base of manufacturing.

Money Report

8 mins ago

UAE government unit denies cloud seeding took place before Dubai floods

news 22 mins ago

High company valuations a ‘worry,' IMF's capital markets chief says

Vietnam has been a key beneficiary, becoming one of Apple's biggest manufacturing hubs outside of China. Products such as the MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch are being manufactured there. Cook was in Vietnam earlier this week.

Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India.

Apple now makes around 1 in 7, or 14%, of its iPhones in India, twice the amount it produced there last year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us