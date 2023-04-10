Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple's Mac Shipments Fall More Than 40%, Worse Than Major Rivals

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Peter Dasilva | Reuters
  • Apple Mac shipments fell 40.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same time the prior year, market intelligence provider IDC said
  • Apple's worldwide PC market share fell between the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, from 7.2% to 8.6%, according to IDC data.

Apple's worldwide computer shipments fell 40.5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023, amid a broader contraction in consumer demand, according to research firm IDC.

All five of the largest computer makers — Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo — saw double-digit drops in first-quarter shipments, reflecting weaker demand and persistent inventory woes. But Apple's decline was the biggest of the bunch.

Apple's worldwide PC market share fell between the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, from 7.2% to 8.6%, according to IDC data. The company shipped 2.8 million fewer devices year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to IDC.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's not entirely unexpected. Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri said in February that Apple expected double-digit declines in Mac and iPad sales from the year-earlier period for the March quarter. Mac revenue dipped 28.66% year-over-year during the December quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time that the challenging macroeconomic environment impacted iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch sales.

Apple shares were down slightly over 1% in pre-market trading Monday.

"The preliminary results also represented a coda to the era of COVID-driven demand and at least a temporary return to pre-COVID patterns," IDC said.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Pfizer CEO Signs Letter in Support of FDA After Federal Judge Suspends Approval of Abortion Pill

news 53 mins ago

Outlook for Credit Access Hits Record Low While Inflation Expectations Jump, NY Fed Survey Shows

"Even with heavy discounting, channels and PC makers can expect elevated inventory to persist into the middle of the year and potentially into the third quarter," IDC researcher Jitesh Ubrani said in the report.

PC manufacturers will suffer in the near term, the IDC report said, with growth expected to pick back up by year-end.

There is potential upside for PC manufacturers, IDC said. Weakened demand gives companies a chance to finish "rejigging their plans" and iron out supply chain kinks. That breathing space will be quite helpful to companies like Apple, which has started to push suppliers and assemblers to move their operations beyond China.

An Apple spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.

Apple will report its March quarter earnings on May 4.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us