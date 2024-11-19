China's vice premier vows to boost Hong Kong's financial competitiveness, says stimulus push has ‘benefited' the city

China will keep supporting more enterprises to list and issue bonds in Hong Kong, vice-premier He Lifeng said at a global financiers summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Beijing's stimulus measures have already "benefited" Hong Kong, said He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body.

"The upward trajectory of the economy is more certain," he added.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday vowed to boost Hong Kong's competitiveness by investing in the city's innovation and strengthening its financial policies.

Speaking at the third Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, He reiterated Beijing's commitment to "explore and implement" measures aimed at building Hong Kong as an "international financial center." That's according to CNBC's translation of his spoken Mandarin.

Beijing's stimulus measures have already "benefited" Hong Kong, said He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body. "The upward trajectory of the economy is more certain."

Following He's speech, Li Yunze, minister of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, along with with Wu Qing, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of People's Bank of China, are set to discuss mainland China's financial developments in a panel.

Some of the world's largest banks have moved to scale back operations and cut jobs in Hong Kong and mainland China amid a prolonged dearth in listing and deal-making activities.

The exodus of capital made the city's Hang Seng the worst-performing major index last year, according to LSEG data.

Operators of Hong Kong's stock exchange have pointed to signs of pickup in the third quarter as Beijing unveiled a raft of stimulus measures to bolster its flagging economy.

Speakers at the three-day conference include high-profile global bankers such as JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto, Morgan Stanley chief executive officer Ted Pick, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.