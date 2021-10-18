Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State Who Made Case for Iraq Invasion, Dies of Covid Complications at 84

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Stephen Chernin | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Colin Powell, the former secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died from Covid complications at the age of 84.

Powell was previously diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that hurts the body's ability to fight infections.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family wrote on Facebook.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said, noting he was fully vaccinated.

Money Report

Facebook 23 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Set to Start the Week Lower After Friday's Rally

investing 25 mins ago

There's a Growing Demand for Psychology in Financial Planning. How Top Firms Use It in Their Practices

Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, became the first Black national security adviser during the Reagan administration. President George H.W. Bush tapped Powell to be the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As chairman, he oversaw America's Desert Storm operations during the Persian Gulf war. After 35 years of military service, Powell retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general.

In 2001, he became the first Black secretary of State under President George W. Bush.

On the heels of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Powell supported a swift military response against al-Qaeda.

During a speech at the United Nations, Powell presented intelligence that claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction with the ambition to produce more.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsBreaking News: Politics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us