Cramer's Lightning Round: Enterprise Products Partners Is a Winner

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "Illumina is great, not just because [CNBC contributor Dr. Scott Gottlieb] is on the board. They've got unbelievable technology, and I love the diagnostic business. Buy Illumina."

Atai Life Sciences NV: "This is one that's down so low that's it's now just a terrific spec, frankly. You don't know, it's a roll of the dice, but it's spec and I would not sell it down here. $6, I'd be a buyer."

Riskified: "No, no. It IPO'd in July. That's just an invitation to be [crushed like shares of Peloton have recently been]. If you want that security, buy NortonLifeLock. We own it for the [CNBC Investing Club] and it's closing on a very big deal. I think that's the one to be in."

Doximity: "Well, I was right for awhile. Now I've been wrong. I think doctors love it. Ask your doctor. They're going to swear by it. This is not Teladoc by the way, which has been completely [crushed like shares of Peloton have recently been], if not toasted. I think that DOCS is good, but like I said, I've been wrong. I think it's an indispensable product, and they make money, which to me says good growth."

Enterprise Products Partners: "I like EPD. You've got a good dividend. You've got growing volumes now. You've got solid management, yields 7.8% [at roughly $22 per share]. That is a winner. I wish [co-CEO] Jim Teague would come on. It would be great."

CNH Industrial: "I like that one very, very much. Anything [agriculture,] you know I like Deere. I yours too. I also like AGCO. I think that's a winner."

SoFi Technologies: "Well maybe what happened ... is it should never have been up there. And by the way, somebody did an unbelievable secondary and got the hell out of that thing at a really good price. I'd actually like to know more about the secondary than I would about the stock."

