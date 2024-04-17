Cramer's Lightning Round: Instead of Marathon Digital, buy Ethereum or Bitcoin

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Exxon Mobil: "Parabolic move, my friend. We don't like parabolic moves, that's a very good example."

Marathon Digital: "If you want to own Marathon Digital, just go buy either Ethereum or buy Bitcoin, ok. Let's not fool around."

NuScale Power: "When it comes to data centers, I am inclined to say that no power company is going to make money off of it. Better to buy Vertiv or Eaton. That's the way to do it."

