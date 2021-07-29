Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Congress

Didi Denies Report That It Could Go Private After It Sends the Stock Soaring

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Chinese ride-hailing company Didi denied a report saying it could go private to appease Chinese authorities.
  • Chinese regulators have been scrutinizing Didi for cybersecurity and antitrust matters, according to reports.
  • Didi listed shares on the New York Stock Exchange in June.

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi denied a Wall Street Journal report saying it could go private to appease Chinese authorities scrutinizing its business.

The original Journal report sent Didi's stock soaring nearly 40% during premarket trading Thursday, though it pared gains after the company's denial. The stock was still up nearly 14% shortly after markets opened on Thursday.

Didi listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in June with a modest pop in share price. But days later, Chinese authorities announced a cybersecurity review of the business, sending the stock down. Chinese authorities had also opened an antitrust probe into Didi, Reuters reported.

China has recently tightened its grip on tech companies. Earlier this month, officials announced measures to increase regulation of cross-border data flows, adding scrutiny to companies wishing to list shares in a foreign country.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Last fall, Ant Group delayed its IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong after Chinese regulators interviewed its top executives. It later received a $2.8 billion fine for allegedly abusing its market dominance.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Money Report

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Wealthier Parents Put Pressure on Teachers Over Exam Grades in England, Research Finds

Facebook 30 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Dow Futures Rise After Fed Keeps Rates Near Zero

WATCH: China's crypto crackdown wipes out nearly $300 billion in market value

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Congresspoliticssocial mediaTechnologyUS: News
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us