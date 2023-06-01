Europe Stocks Close Higher After U.S. Debt Ceiling Deal; Swedish Property Group SBB Soars 30%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed higher Friday, after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, days before the default deadline.

The Stoxx 600 index ended up 1.5%, as it climbed further from the two-month low hit on Wednesday. Mining stocks led gains, up 4.2%, while autos rose 2.9%. Oil and gas stocks rose 2.3% ahead of the June 4 OPEC+ meeting.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act cleared a Senate vote late Thursday, after passing the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The ongoing drama has only slightly rattled markets in recent weeks, and focus now returns to the outlook for the U.S. economy, recession risk, and whether the Federal Reserve will raise, hold or even look at beginning to cut interest rates.

Recent comments from officials have indicated the central bank may opt to skip another hike at its June meeting. However, the picture is complicated by continued strength in U.S. data., including in consumer spending and manufacturing orders. Friday will see the release of a closely-watched labor market report.

In Europe, a significant fall in euro zone inflation to its lowest level since Feb. 2022 on Thursday was not enough to comfort European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said the 6.1% figure was still "too high" and that the hiking cycle needed to continue until it was clear inflation would come down to its 2% target in a "timely manner."

ECB officials have given firm hints it will raise rates again this month, but economists say the outlook for July and September is more uncertain.

Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Thursday further hikes would be "relatively marginal" and "most of the path is complete."

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Friday, as consumer and real estate stocks powered Hong Kong's Hang Seng index as much as 4% higher. U.S. stocks rallied in response to a strong jobs report and the debt ceiling bill.

U.S. stocks open higher

The three major U.S. indexes were trading higher as Friday's session kicked off.

The Dow added more than 200 points, up about 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%.

Stocks making gains: Dechra Pharma up 8%, Sectra up 7%

British veterinary drugmaker Dechra Pharmaceuticals saw shares up 8% on news of a deal with Swedish investment firm EQT. Dechra will be taken private by EQT for £4.88 billion ($6.16 billion), as reported by Reuters, and each shareholder will receive £38.75 in cash per share.

Sectra shares rose 8% after the company released positive results. The medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company's operating profit exceeded previous records, according to a press release, while recurring revenue increased.

The company also announced Thursday that it would be providing two Belgian hospitals with some of its cloud service technologies.

Sweden's SBB soars on report of investor interest

Shares of SBB were up 27% at 10 a.m. London time after Bloomberg reported the troubled Swedish property group had attracted interest from investors including Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's share price has seen in steady decline to an all-time low over the past year and a half, as it battles with higher interest rates, housing market uncertainty and a large debt pile.

Last week it confirmed it was exploring strategic options including a "sale of the company, business segments, or specific assets."

Losses accelerated on Wednesday when holding company Ilija Batljan Invest AB said it would pause interest payments on its outstanding SBB hybrid bonds, following the suspension of SBB dividend payments.

French manufacturing ticks higher

Manufacturing activity in France rose 0.7% in April, following a 1.1% decline during the previous month, official statistics showed. Overall industrial activity was up by 0.8%

Output over the February-April period was also 1.6% higher than a year ago.

However, French statistics agency Insee said energy-intensive industries were still exposed to higher production costs.

The figures also showed the impact of French refinery strikes, which were at their most severe in March. April output of coke and refined petroleum added 23.6% after a 45.2% drop.

Separately, investors are waiting for an S&P announcement on France's credit rating on Friday, which could see it downgraded from an "AA" rating.

Europe stocks open higher

European stock markets were upbeat early Friday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 0.4% at 8:30 a.m. London time.

Most sectors saw gains, with mining stocks up 1.7% and oil and gas 1% higher as healthcare dropped 0.4%.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.74% while Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up 0.64% and 0.5%, respectively.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are seen opening higher Friday, according to data from IG.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 looks set to open 20.7 points higher at 7,518; Germany's DAX 91.5 points higher at 15,942; France's CAC 37.4 points higher at 7,169; and Italy's MIB up 115 points to 26,697.

Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling, preventing default

The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to raise the debt ceiling, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk.

He is expected to sign the legislation Friday, preventing what would have been the first-ever U.S. sovereign debt default.

The House-approved compromise bill passed the Senate by a 63-36 margin, garnering sufficient bipartisan support to overcome the chamber's 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher ahead of the vote and held at those levels after the bill was passed. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 30 points.

Oil prices edge slightly higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices traded slightly above the flatline as traders look toward an OPEC+ meeting this weekend.

Global benchmark Brent inched 0.2% lower at $74.44 a barrel Friday, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures was 0.24% down to $70.27 per barrel.

"If [OPEC] don't do anything, we could really see prices sell off, we've seen them selling off this week," said Kpler's lead oil analyst Matt Smith.

The oil cartel is not likely to deepen output cuts in the upcoming meeting, Reuters reported citing sources from the alliance.

Smith forecasts that Brent prices could slip to $70 per barrel should OPEC maintain the status quo.

"Oil prices fell sharply in May, with the WTI benchmark dropping below USD70/b," HSBC wrote in a report dated June 1. The bank noted that the decline came despite the previously announced OPEC+ production cuts coming into effect during the month.

Aside from the uncertainty that had been swirling around the U.S. debt ceiling standoff, China's subdued growth indicators also weighed on prices, the report noted.

