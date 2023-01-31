European Stocks Head for Higher Open as Markets Await Fed's Latest Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday with investors keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later today.

Traders widely expect a 25 basis point increase, but will monitor commentary for clues about how much further the Fed intends to hike, or when it plans to cut rates.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Fed's decision,, while U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday evening.

European energy giants are expected to post record annual profits this earnings season, despite multi-billion-dollar windfall taxes.

On Thursday, Europe's largest energy company Shell is due to report earnings. Britain's BP and France's TotalEnergies are also due to report the following week.

— Ganesh Rao

China's factory activity contracts again

China's factory activity in January signaled a further contraction from previous readings, albeit at a slower pace, marking the sixth monthly contraction in a row.

The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for January came in at 49.2 on Wednesday, a slightly higher reading than December's 49.0 but still missing Reuters' expectations of 49.5

"Both manufacturing supply and demand continued to shrink last month. Fallout from the pandemic was a drag on production and sales," Caixin reported in the press release.

—Lee Ying Shan

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF just had its best week in nearly a year, and also outperformed in January.

That's a turnaround from its roughly-30% loss in 2022.

Automakers makers have been in the spotlight this month, with Tesla slashing prices to boost demand and Ford following suit. Analysts say Tesla's price cuts could spur an EV pricing war.

Using FactSet, CNBC Pro screened the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF for stocks that analysts say have potential upside of at least 10%, on average, and buy ratings from over 40% of analysts covering them.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as investors focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement today.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 7,781, Germany's DAX 30 points higher at 15,154, France's CAC up 10 points at 7,096 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 75 points at 26,721, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Vodafone, GSK and Novartis. The main data release in Europe Wednesday is flash inflation figures from the euro zone for January.

— Holly Ellyatt