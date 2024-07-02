Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York after criminal indictments

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Bonnie Cash | Reuters
  • Rudy Giuliani has had his New York law license revoked, while his Washington, D.C., license remains under review.
  • A New York appeals court disbarred Giuliani because of his alleged involvement in helping Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.
  • Giuliani is facing a slew of legal battles, which forced him to file for bankruptcy protection in December.

Rudy Giuliani's New York law license was revoked on Tuesday amid allegations that he assisted former President Donald Trump's failed effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Giuliani's law license remains under review in Washington, D.C.

"The disciplinary charges stem from the allegations that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020," attorneys for the New York appeals court that issued the ruling wrote in their decision.

Giuliani was first admitted to practice law in New York in June 1969.

"Mr. Giuliani is obviously disappointed in the decision. We are weighing our appellate options," Giuliani's lawyer Barry Kamins said in a statement to NBC News.

The New York appeals court cited a variety of false statements Giuliani has made to allegedly help Trump convince courts to invalidate the results of the 2020 election.

Money Report

8 mins ago

The ‘death knell' sounded for the Conservative Party long before the UK election, polling guru says

9 mins ago

After the icy Brexit years, the UK's relationship with the EU might thaw following the election

Among the examples the court laid out in the filing include Giuliani claiming that there was "endemic election fraud" in Philadelphia; that ballots had been smuggled from Long Island, New York; that thousands of non-U.S. citizens had voted in Arizona; and that Dominion Voting Systems machines had been manipulated in Georgia.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The former New York City mayor has been embroiled in legal battles over many of these statements.

In May, the former Trump lawyer was served criminal indictment papers at his birthday party on charges related to a failed conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Arizona.

In December, Giuliani was ordered to pay two Georgia election workers $148 million for defamation. Giuliani falsely claimed that the election workers committed ballot fraud, one of the misleading statements he made to allegedly assist in Trump's failed effort to invalidate the 2020 election results.

Soon after that verdict, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy protection.

CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.




Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us