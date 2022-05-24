Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC this fall.

Psaki will host her own show that will air on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service beginning in 2023.

Psaki left her role as press secretary earlier this month.

Jen Psaki, who left her role as President Joe Biden's press secretary earlier this month, will join cable news network MSNBC this fall.

Psaki will appear across all MSNBC programs on cable and will host her own streaming show beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to MSNBC President Rashida Jones. She will also appear on both NBC and MSNBC during primetime coverage of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, Comcast's NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"Jen's sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," Jones said in the statement. "Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart."

Psaki's show will air next year on NBCUniversal's flagship streaming service Peacock. NBC News President Cesar Conde has prioritized boosting the streaming service's news offerings by shifting select MSNBC programming, including documentaries and specials, to Peacock, which has more than 28 million monthly active accounts and 13 million paid subscribers.

Psaki was Biden's press secretary for his first 16 months in office. It's common for presidents to have multiple press secretaries in a four-year term. Karine Jean-Pierre succeeded Psaki earlier this month.

Symone Sanders, who worked as Vice President Kamala Harris' top spokeswoman, joined MSNBC this spring.

Following the trend

Psaki follows a long list of communications officials who have moved on to news broadcasting from the political world. ABC News host George Stephanopoulos was formerly President Bill Clinton's communications director. MSNBC political analyst and host Nicolle Wallace was a senior spokeswoman for the George W. Bush administration and a spokeswoman for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. Former President Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, joined Fox News as a commentator last year.

Before serving as Biden's press secretary, Psaki was President Barack Obama's communications director.

"Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I'm thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team," Psaki said in the statement. "My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter."

— CNBC reporters Brian Schwartz and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this story.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC.

