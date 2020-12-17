French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the French Presidency.

"This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Macron's office said on Thursday. The brief statement did not provide any further details on the symptoms the president had experienced.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days."

Macron will continue to work remotely, the statement added.

France has recorded more cases of the coronavirus than any other European nation and is behind only the U.S., India, Brazil and Russia, respectively, for the highest number of infections worldwide.

To date, more than 2.4 million people have contracted Covid-19 in France, with 59,472 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, Macron replaced a six-week ban on movement with an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until mid-January (with Christmas Eve as an exception).

The public health measures stipulate that museums, theaters, cinemas, bars and restaurants all must remain closed until January at least.

French ski resorts also remain shut, but Macron has said the hugely popular tourist spots may be able to reopen "under favorable conditions" from next month.

Several other world leaders have tested positive for the coronavirus this year, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.