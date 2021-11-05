Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

How to Retire With $750,000 on a $35,000 Salary, Broken Down by Age

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest that you save 10% to 15% of your salary.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And if your goal is to get to $750,000, the percentage you need to invest will vary drastically based on how old you are when you start.  

Here's a case study.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Cramer Says Sell Peloton on the Stock's Next Bounce ‘If You Haven't Sold It Already'

San Francisco 3 hours ago

GM-Backed Cruise Seeks Final Approval to Commercialize Robotaxis in San Francisco

Starting to invest when you turn 25 means that saving 13% of your $35,000 income, more than $375 every month, will put you on track to retire with $750,000.

Check out this video to see a full breakdown for different timelines.

More from Invest in You:
Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame
How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeinvestingInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us