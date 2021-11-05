How to Retire With $750,000 on a $35,000 Salary, Broken Down by Age

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest that you save 10% to 15% of your salary.

And if your goal is to get to $750,000, the percentage you need to invest will vary drastically based on how old you are when you start.

Here's a case study.

Starting to invest when you turn 25 means that saving 13% of your $35,000 income, more than $375 every month, will put you on track to retire with $750,000.

